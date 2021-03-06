Row Over Citizenship, Interview: China Censors Zhao's 'Nomadland'

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao's 2013 interview with an American magazine and the row over her citizenship have led to her Golden Globe-winning movie, Nomadland, being censored in China, as per a report by Variety. Some time back, the Chinese state media and people celebrated Zhao's Golden Globe win. She became the first Asian woman to lift the trophy for Best Director.

But many people on the internet asked about Zhao's citizenship before her interview with Filmmaker magazine further escalated the issue. Not only was the film's promotional material wiped out from the Chinese internet, but even key search terms related to Nomadland on Weibo — China's major social media platform — fetched the message, “The topic’s page cannot be shown due to related laws, regulations and policies”.