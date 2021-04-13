ArcLight Cinemas & Pacific Theatres in the US to Close For Good
ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres operated around 300 screens in South California.
South California movie-theatre chains ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, which together operate about 300 screens in the region and have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen, as per a report by Variety.
“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the company said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”
The decision means that some of the most popular theatres will close for good, including the iconic Cinerama Dome, which has hosted movie premieres and had cameos, ranging from Melrose Place to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
A number of celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment.
In its statement, the company thanked all the employees and viewers for their continued support. "To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers. To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”
(With inputs from Variety)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.