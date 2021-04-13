ArcLight Cinemas & Pacific Theatres in the US to Close For Good

South California movie-theatre chains ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, which together operate about 300 screens in the region and have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen, as per a report by Variety.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” the company said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”