Actor Antonio Banderas Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19
The actor shared the news on Twitter.
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Monday confirmed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hollywood star shared the update on his 60th birthday.
The text, which was in Spanish, read, “I want to make it public that today, 10 August, I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus.”
He went on to write, “I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just more tired than usual and I am confident to make a recovery as soon as possible by following medical instructions. I hope it will allow me to overcome this infectious period I am going through which is also affecting many people around the planet.”
The actor also posted a picture from his childhood and wrote, “I will take advantage of isolation to read, write, rest and make plans to give meaning to my 60 years, at which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”
The actor, who has acted in almost 100 movies, is best known for his roles in action movies like The Mask of Zorro and Once Upon a Time in Mexico, animated classic Shrek and the thriller Original Sin. Most recently, he was nominated for Best Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards for his role in Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical movie Pain and Glory.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.