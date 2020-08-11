Actor Antonio Banderas Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas on Monday confirmed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hollywood star shared the update on his 60th birthday.

The text, which was in Spanish, read, “I want to make it public that today, 10 August, I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus.”

He went on to write, “I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just more tired than usual and I am confident to make a recovery as soon as possible by following medical instructions. I hope it will allow me to overcome this infectious period I am going through which is also affecting many people around the planet.”