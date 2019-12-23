Never Conform With a Film’s Idea: Aditya Patwardhan

Having finished my engineering in Computers & Information Technology, I decided not to go fora software job and instead joined a local jewellery brand as the branding and communication manager. In addition to this full time job, I took up part time work at a political party as a member of the IT Cell and manager for the Social Media Department. Our team led the SocialMedia Campaign for the 2013 winning elections for Rajasthan state assembly. All this while, the dream to become a film director was always brewing in my mind. With time to spare on the weekends, I started working with Gaurav Bhatt, a Jaipur based musician from the Bhatt Gharana of Classical Musicians (known for Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Krishna Mohan Bhatt) and together with Hiren Pandya’s lyrics, we started making music video that we launched on YouTube. Again, what started as a part time passion turned into a full-time work as our songs received media attention in Rajasthan and were subsequently released by Zee Music Company, Pepsi, MTV Indies, etc.

With the success as a director of music video, the social and cultural exposure due to working in a political setup, and advertisement experience of a jewellery and fashion brand, I decided to come to the United States to take a one year filmmaking Masters program at the New YorkFilm Academy’s Los Angeles campus. What was going to be a one year educational trip turned into a six year stay in Los Angeles as a film director and producer. Because of having all the filmmaking departments like Cinematography, Acting, Directing, etc under one roof, and an international student base, NYFA offered me an opportunity to work with students from all over the world. One of the most important thing that stands out to me about my initial days in Los Angeles is the opportunity I got to experiment with my films. I always made sure that any story I told was out of my comfort zone. The protective umbrella of a film school is where you can do just that:Try out as many genres and ideas as possible, because failure would have less consequence here than in a real world scenario.

Red House by the Crossroads was my first short film as a film director and producer. Set in1970s Poland, it was the story of a holocaust survivor family and it explored the far reaching impact that war and violence has on a society. My first Portuguese-English multi-lingual film called Red Souls, which dealt with the subject of human trafficking between Brazil and the US won the Best Film award at the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival, making me one of the first India directors to win an award at a Brazilian festival for directing a Portuguese film. My association to Portuguese language did not stop there. In the last year and a half, another short film that I directed called A Touch of Aurora (Um Toque Da Aurora) has won, been nominated and screened across the world with critical acclaim, included government sponsored screening in Brazil. A Touch of Aurora features Brazilian film star and actress Thaila Ayala and actor Al Danuzio. At present , I have three feature film up for release in 2020: And the Dream that Mattered, Transference and Rivers: The Upstream Story.