'A Quiet Place 2', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Pushed to 2021
The films' new release dates have been announced.
The revised release dates of some highly anticipated films have been announced and all have been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paramount's A Quiet Place 2 starring Emily Blunt will be releasing on 23 April 2021 while Top Gun: Maverick, initially releasing on 23 December this year has been pushed to 2 July 2021.
With Disney pushing the release date of Avatar 2 to 2022, its earlier spot will be taken by the sequel of Spider-Man: Far From Home which will be coming to theatres on 17 December 2021.
The pandemic has led to makers being in a fix regarding the release dates of these big-budget films. Christpher Nolan's Tenet has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty over when theatres will open.
A statement released by Warner Bros' chairman Toby Emmerich read,
"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we have worked to ensure success for our films while also extending support to our theatre partners by providing new content as soon as they are ready to safely open up".
The movie was initially slated to arrive in theatres on 17 July but was later postponed to 31 July and recently pushed to 12 August.
