'A Quiet Place 2', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Pushed to 2021

The revised release dates of some highly anticipated films have been announced and all have been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount's A Quiet Place 2 starring Emily Blunt will be releasing on 23 April 2021 while Top Gun: Maverick, initially releasing on 23 December this year has been pushed to 2 July 2021.

With Disney pushing the release date of Avatar 2 to 2022, its earlier spot will be taken by the sequel of Spider-Man: Far From Home which will be coming to theatres on 17 December 2021.

The pandemic has led to makers being in a fix regarding the release dates of these big-budget films. Christpher Nolan's Tenet has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty over when theatres will open.

A statement released by Warner Bros' chairman Toby Emmerich read,