Zoya Shares Adorable Throwback Pic on Brother Farhan’s Birthday
Zoya Akhtar had a cute birthday wish for brother Farhan Akhtar’s 46th. The Gully Boy director shared a photo of Farhan as a young boy, grinning off into the distance. She captioned it, “Farhan means happy.”
The actor had a cheeky reply that read: “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year. I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you.”
Zoya had shared another childhood photo for Farhan’s last birthday as well.
Farhan was last seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. The film tells the story of Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, told through the eyes of their daughter. It takes inspiration from the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and later diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and released in theatres the following month.
Farhan is currently shooting for sports film Toofan in which he plays a boxer. The is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whom he worked with on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor had earlier shared glimpses of his training sessions as well as a poster for the film featuring him in the boxing ring.
Toofan releases on 2 October.
