Zoya Shares Adorable Throwback Pic on Brother Farhan’s Birthday

Farhan was last seen opposite Priyanka Chopra in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. The film tells the story of Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, told through the eyes of their daughter. It takes inspiration from the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immune deficiency disorder and later diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and released in theatres the following month.

Farhan is currently shooting for sports film Toofan in which he plays a boxer. The is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, whom he worked with on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor had earlier shared glimpses of his training sessions as well as a poster for the film featuring him in the boxing ring.