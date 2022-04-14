Who Is Yusuf Ibrahim, the Man Responsible for Security at Ranbir-Alia Wedding?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the talk of the town and according to reports, the couple reportedly hired almost 200 bouncers for security. The extensive security detail is being managed by Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia’s security in-charge who is regularly spotted with the actor. Yusuf is a partner at the agency 911 Protection.

Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt had confirmed to Aaj Tak that Yusuf is handling the security for the wedding and had called 911 Protection ‘Mumbai’s best security force’. “Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent,” Rahul said.