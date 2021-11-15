YouTuber, Who Made His Dog 'Float', Arrested For Filming Inside 'Holy' UP Site

During interrogation, Gaurav reportedly admitted that he shot the video at the 'holy' place on the night of 6 November along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said. He uploaded the video on 9 November. However, it was taken down after priests protested against shooting inside the place.

An case under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station after a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, officials told PTI.

Sharma is the same YouTuber who was arrested earlier this year for making his dog 'float' by tying it to a balloon, filming the act and posting it on YouTube.