YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Recalls How He Came to Know Rahul Vohra

Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away at a Delhi hospital on Sunday, 9 May, due to COVID-related complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed. Vohra was 35.

Earlier this week, he had spoken about contracting COVID on Facebook and had pleaded for help.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani expressed his shock on Twitter and asked if someone could confirm the news of Vohra's sudden passing.