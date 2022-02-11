'You Will Always Walk With Me': Raveena Tandon Mourns Her Father's Demise
Raveena Tandon penned an emotional note for her father, Ravi Tandon.
Actor Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon has passed away. Raveena took to Instagram to share a few photos with her dad, and also penned an emotional note.
"You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa", she captioned the pictures.
A number of celebrities offered their condolences. Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti".
As per reports, Ravi Tandon passed away due to respiratory failure. Tandon had directed a number of hit Bollywood movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.