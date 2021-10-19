Ajay, Sidharth's 'Thank God' To Have Hindi Version of Yohani's 'Manike Mage'
Sri Lankan singer Yohani's 'Manike Mage Hithe' became a blockbuster some time back.
Sri Lankan singer Yohani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a special Hindi version of her superhit song, 'Manike Mage Hithe'. The track will feature in Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God.
As per reports, the Hindi version will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and the lyrics will be penned by Rashmi Virag. Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God is a slice-of-life comedy. Speaking about the film Kumar had said in a statement, "We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21 of January. Thank God is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known for so many years along with the young guns Sidharth and Rakul."
