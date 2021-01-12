Yashraj Mukhate's New Video is Based on Rakhi Sawant's Antics
“I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss", Mukhate wrote on Instagram
Music producer Yashraj Mukhate of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame has composed a new song, this time based on Rakhi Sawant's antics in Bigg Boss 14. On Somvaar Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan showed the participants as well as viewers Mukhate's clip.
In the video, Rakhi is seen complaining to Bigg Boss about someone throwing her bottle in the swimming pool. She creates a big drama out of that. Mukhate adds beats to Rakhi screaming and turns it into a fun video.
Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Yashraj Mukhate wrote, “I just love the rhythm in which she (Rakhi) talksss..” He also mentioned that he received a lot of fan messages immediately after the video premiered.
Rakhi Sawant was taken aback by the video, while the other contestants had a hearty laugh.
