I Accept It: Yami Gautam Responds to ‘Bala’ Award Nomination

She also thanked the industry, critics, media, contemporaries and the audience for “showing unconditional love” and “selfless support” to her.

She added, “In the end, I just want to say these are just experiences which make you even more self assured and determined in life. It reinstates your faith in the fact that you don't need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year from the industry critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly, YOU - my audience for always showing unconditional love, selfless support means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder.”