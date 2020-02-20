I Accept It: Yami Gautam Responds to ‘Bala’ Award Nomination
Actor Yami Gautam, who starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala, has taken to social media to respond to many of her fans who believe she should have received a nomination for her role in the film. She wrote about how she respected the jury’s decision and believed in herself.
She wrote,
“I feel compelled to express my views, in response to the countless messages that I’ve been receiving, for getting ‘overlooked’ and not being nominated for my performance in Bala.
“Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence but more than that a nomination in itself is a mark of accomplishment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives.”
She also thanked the industry, critics, media, contemporaries and the audience for “showing unconditional love” and “selfless support” to her.
She added, “In the end, I just want to say these are just experiences which make you even more self assured and determined in life. It reinstates your faith in the fact that you don't need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year from the industry critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly, YOU - my audience for always showing unconditional love, selfless support means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder.”
Bala earned three nominations at the Filmfare awards: Ayushmann Khurrana for best actor, Seema Pahwa for supporting actress, and Niren Bhatt for dialogue writer. The film starred Ayushmann in the lead role, and revolved around the story of a prematurely bald man on his quest to find love and validation. The film reflects on society’s beauty standards for men and women.
Ayushmann Khurrana replied to Yami’s post in the comments section, and wrote, “So proud YG.” His wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Buddha baby.” Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey called Yami his “favourite human” after reding the rather honest perspective in the post.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )