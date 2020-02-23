Writer Takes on Shilpa Shetty’s Claim About Women & Late Pregnancy

Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child - a daughter named Samisha. In light of this news, one of Shilpa’s comments on women and late pregnancies has resurfaced on the internet. In the past, Shilpa has claimed that there is a right time for motherhood and pregnancies and women should keep that in mind.

Responding to this, author and journalist Meghna Pant tweeted that women are capable of uncomplicated pregnancies at later stages in their life as well. She added that there is no right age for women to conceive.