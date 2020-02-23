Writer Takes on Shilpa Shetty’s Claim About Women & Late Pregnancy
Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her second child - a daughter named Samisha. In light of this news, one of Shilpa’s comments on women and late pregnancies has resurfaced on the internet. In the past, Shilpa has claimed that there is a right time for motherhood and pregnancies and women should keep that in mind.
Responding to this, author and journalist Meghna Pant tweeted that women are capable of uncomplicated pregnancies at later stages in their life as well. She added that there is no right age for women to conceive.
Pant tweeted, “Sorry, @TheShilpaShetty but this is BS. I had my first child at 37. My second at 39. Both were normal uncomplicated pregnancies. Stop advocating this foolish notion that women can conceive only by a certain age. Our ovaries don’t have an expiration date. Only our mindset does.”
Shilpa had her first child Viaan when she was 37. Around that time, she had said, “I never chose to be a mother at 37. I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn’t find Raj at the right time. There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood. And medically too, women should have babies at the right time. I just didn’t have a choice else I would have been a mother long time back.”
Pant’s tweet is a response to this comment of Shilpa’s.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror recently, Shilpa said that she and husband Raj Kundra had been trying for a second child for five years and that she had also signed two films when she got the news in February that they were going to be parents again. After hearing the good news, Shilpa cleared her schedules for the whole month.
