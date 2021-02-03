Will Take Legal Action Against Parth Samthaan, Others: Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta addresses accusations of sexual misconduct against him.
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, who was evicted from the show last week, has taken to Instagram to issue a statement regarding accusations against him. Some time back, Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker had accused Gupta of sexual misconduct. In an interview with NavBharat Times, Khoker had alleged that Gupta tried to sexually assault him by luring him on the pretext of providing work. Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan had also accused Vikas Gupta of molestation and non-payment of dues.
Gupta, who came out as bisexual last year, said in his statement that he was "constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused." He added that Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Khoker have been accusing him wrongly, and that he will take a legal route now.
Vikas began by writing, "From accepting myself for who I am? To others attempting to tell everyone their version of who they think I really am? It's happened both inside and outside the #BiggBoss14 house. Aly Goni had said if so many people are accusing me how it can't be wrong, after all the list includes popular names like Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and now Vikas Khoker roadies winner. But here's the truth, they are lying".
Vikas added that so many people are believing them because it's their word against his. "All this while I haven't taken any legal steps but now I realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a sorry but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies either for publicity or sometimes for personal gains will now be answerable legally".
Alongside the statement Vikas Gupta also wrote that ever since he came out he has constantly been harassed. "I wasn’t expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both personally and professionally it’s become imperative for me to take measure for this to stop", he wrote.
