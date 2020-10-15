Will Be Out of This Cancer Soon: Sanjay Dutt

Dutt added that he is happy to resume work after the coronavirus lockdown. "“It is always good to be out of the house…I am growing this (beard) for KGF 2. We are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. Kal Shamshera ki bhi dubbing hai to waha pe bhi maza aayega (I have to dub for Shamshera on 15 October, that will be a lot of fun).”

In August Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after complaints of breathlessness where a rapid antigen test for the coronavirus was done. He had tested negative.

Prior to that Dutt announced that he would be taking a break from work. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”, he had tweeted.

On the work front Dutt has a number of projects lined up - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.