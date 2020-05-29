Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and humour. Most of her social media posts are bound to crack you up, and she does not even spare her husband Akshay Kumar. Recently, Akshay took to Twitter to speak about Menstrual Hygiene Day and his film Pad Man, which dwells upon the subject.“It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamkapoor @radhika_apte”, the actor wrote.Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA to Help Daily WagersHowever, Akshay made a faux pas. He forgot to mention the producer of the film, Twinkle. To which she had a hilarious comeback. “Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan”, she wrote.Twinkle, who is quite vocal about various issues, took to Instagram to share a story of struggle about Menstrual Hygiene Day. She shared the story of Shalini, who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community.Akshay Kumar Drives on Empty Roads, Twinkle Khanna Shares Video