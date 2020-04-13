Would’ve Put My Family in Danger: Sonu on Staying Back in Dubai
In a conversation he had with NDTV India, singer Sonu Nigam spoke about being stranded in Dubai for the last one month, and said that he has no plans of returning to India for a long time now, given the lockdown and travel restrictions, and the risk of carrying coronavirus.
He said that he might risk the health of his father and family if he travels, implying that he doesn’t to infect people around him in case he contracts it. He told the channel that he did want to be a medium for the transmission of coronavirus.
“Would have put my family in danger if I returned from Dubai,” he said in the interview.
The Quint had reported earlier that Sonu Nigam joined his family in Dubai after his concert in Mumbai was pushed. He planned on staying in Dubai till 17 March, however, the unforeseen outbreak of coronavirus meant an extension of his stay in Dubai. He had chosen not to travel back.
The singer is also a part of a three-day virtual concert, which aims to raise money for PM-CARES, a relief fund instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to collect money for any coronavirus-like disasters that happen in the future.
The concert line-up includes 18 singers who will perform in six batches.
The list includes Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramanian, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sudesh Bhosale, Hariharan, KJ Yesudas, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, Pankaj Udhas, Shaan and Talat Aziz.
Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and posted about the event. He wrote: “Nothing is more prestigious than singing for a cause. I feel honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with my fellow artists in their contribution to @sangeetsetu.in and laud the efforts of #ISRA.”
With inputs from: NDTV India
