Would’ve Put My Family in Danger: Sonu on Staying Back in Dubai

In a conversation he had with NDTV India, singer Sonu Nigam spoke about being stranded in Dubai for the last one month, and said that he has no plans of returning to India for a long time now, given the lockdown and travel restrictions, and the risk of carrying coronavirus.

He said that he might risk the health of his father and family if he travels, implying that he doesn’t to infect people around him in case he contracts it. He told the channel that he did want to be a medium for the transmission of coronavirus.

“Would have put my family in danger if I returned from Dubai,” he said in the interview.