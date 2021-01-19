Pic: When Little Hrithik Visited Big B on Sets of 'Mr Natwarlal'

Lately, Amitabh Bachchan has been fond of blasts from the past. He has been keeping fans engaged with interesting throwbacks. The veteran actor recently posted a photo of a tiny Hrithik Roshan visiting him on the sets of Mr Natwarlal (1979). Hrithik is seen sitting cross-legged aside his uncle, music director Rajesh Roshan.

Hrithik also seems to be listening intently to Amitabh Bachchan as he rehearses for the track 'Mere Paas Aao'. The song 'Mere Paas Aao' marked Big B's first song as a playback singer.