Pic: When Little Hrithik Visited Big B on Sets of 'Mr Natwarlal'
Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to post a flashback picture from the sets of Mr Natwarlal.
Lately, Amitabh Bachchan has been fond of blasts from the past. He has been keeping fans engaged with interesting throwbacks. The veteran actor recently posted a photo of a tiny Hrithik Roshan visiting him on the sets of Mr Natwarlal (1979). Hrithik is seen sitting cross-legged aside his uncle, music director Rajesh Roshan.
Hrithik also seems to be listening intently to Amitabh Bachchan as he rehearses for the track 'Mere Paas Aao'. The song 'Mere Paas Aao' marked Big B's first song as a playback singer.
Amitabh captioned the picture as: "The first song I sang for film... 'Mere Paas Aao...' for Mr Natwarlal... music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan, Music Director" and added: "And... all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke' little one sitting on the bench... a certain Hrithik Roshan."
Mr Natwarlal (1979) was directed by Rakesh Kumar and also starred Rekha, Ajit Khan and Amjad Khan. The film, inspired by the notorious conman Natwarlal, was a blockbuster.
Hrithik Roshan has featured alongside Big B in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... The duo have also worked together in the 2004 film Lakshya. Amitabh Bachchan has even given voiceovers in Hrithik's Jodhaa Akbar and Krrish 3.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.