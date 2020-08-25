When Amitabh Bachchan Has 'Nothing to Say' on Social Media

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media for quite a few years and keeps fans updated about his life. In his latest Instagram post, though, he has “nothing to say.”

Posting a collage of photos of himself on the social media platform, Big B admitted that he had nothing on his mind worth sharing. He said that his posts reached a relatively low number of people but that he is grateful for being able to reach to at least 1-2 lakh people.