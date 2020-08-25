When Amitabh Bachchan Has 'Nothing to Say' on Social Media
The veteran actor said that he is grateful for small mercies in life.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media for quite a few years and keeps fans updated about his life. In his latest Instagram post, though, he has “nothing to say.”
Posting a collage of photos of himself on the social media platform, Big B admitted that he had nothing on his mind worth sharing. He said that his posts reached a relatively low number of people but that he is grateful for being able to reach to at least 1-2 lakh people.
Bachchan wrote, “Sometimes it’s prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on INSTA tonight.. it’s not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get .. but even the 1-2 lakhs that you get are after all 1-2 lakhs .. BE GRATEFUL FOR SMALL MERCIES”
The 77-year-old actor also took to writing a blog post addressing the same thought. Expressing his views in a stream-of-consciousness manner, Amitabh wrote, “I ramble on , with no destination in mind .. it was to be an apology for the precis that was finding no effort on any elaboration .. and yet the mind plays truant and hides its intent to give reason for this unending - as some dear put it succinctly , the Blog from the KGB, or any secret agency .. for nothing that was written made sense or could be deciphered ..”
"The cure for all ailment is the discipline of work"Amitabh Bachchan, on his blog
He also shared pictures from the sets of KBC 12, which recently resumed filming, and wrote about the importance of time management in one’s life. “Future planning they say - the pandits and the educated in the act of business and the build of empires and dynasties .. how on earth did they manage and complete such arduous tasks .. how do leaders think of leading countries .. how does the athlete think of winning .. how does the musician think of achieving that strain in the notes of the instrument .. how does he or she think of the next note .. the next melody the next construct ..”
Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus some time back. He has recovered fully and is back in action.
