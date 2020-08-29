What 4 Key Witnesses Told CBI About Sushant’s Last Few Hours
Here's what Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Siddharth Pithani, the houskeeper and the cook told CBI.
The CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the investigating agency questioned those living with him in his Mumbai flat. Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, his help Neeraj, cook Keshav and housekeeper Deepesh Sawant were with him in the house before he was found dead on 14 June.
Through several rounds of questioning, the four told the CBI their version of Sushant's last day. Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj have been questioned multiple times.
Through late evening on 13 June and the morning of 14 June Sushant Singh Rajput spent most of his closeted in his room, the four told Mumbai Police and CBI.
Deepesh Sawant was the first person in the household to wake up on June 14. Sawant told the investigating agencies that the night before he was found dead he asked Sushant if he will have dinner and the actor asked for mango shake saying, "You all go ahead and eat."
According to Sawant, Sushant ate and was watching a film on his phone. Sawant called Sushant on his mobile phone which the actor didn't respond to and Sawant assumed he must have slept off.
Sawant woke up on 14 June at 5:30 am and went up to Sushant's room and found that the actor was already up, sitting in his bed. Sawant asked if he should bring him his tea. But Sushant refused tea and breakfast, according to Sawant.
Around 7 am, Keshav and Neeraj woke up.
Neeraj told the investigating agencies that he called out to Sushant Singh Rajput around 8 am to 8:15 am when Sushant asked for cold water. An hour later, Keshav went upstairs to the actor's room to give him pomegranate juice and coconut water and this was the lat time they saw him.
Keshav told the investigating agencies that when he went to ask Sushant what he would like for lunch, his door was locked which he thought was unusual.
He said he informed Sidharth Pithani, a creative art designer who was closest to Sushant Singh Rajput among all four. Sidharth Pithani would stay in the room opposite Sushant Singh Rajput's "when Rhea Chakraborty was not at home", the witnesses said.
Everyone was worried by this time, according to the witnesses, because Sushant Singh Rajput would only ever lock his room when Rhea Chakraborty was around. They thought he may have gone back to sleep.
Siddharth Pithani told investigators that around that time, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu called and he told her that he was not opening his door. Meetu Singh reportedly told them to keep trying and get back to her.
It was 11.15 am. All four men were hovering outside the actor's room, they told the police and CBI.
Siddharth Pithani tried to call a locksmith and asked the building guard if he knew anyone. The guard, Raju, asked why. Pithani told him the room's lock was jammed. When the guard asked him to wait, Pithani reportedly googled for lock makers and found one. The man asked for Rs 2,000. When he arrived, he was not told it was Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment. He broke the lock and was immediately paid and sent off.
Pithani told the investigating agencies that he didn't want to reveal whose house it was and what was on. When he left, Sawant and Pithani entered the room but Neeraj stayed outside. The lights were off and the curtains were drawn. They were shocked to see Sushant Singh Rajput hanging, according to their statement.
Pithani called Sushant's sister Meetu Singh and gave her the news. Neeraj and Keshav were still outside the room. Pithani said he dialed 108 for an ambulance. When asked to name the patient, he first said it was a friend. Pressed to reveal the identity, he replied it was Sushant Singh Rajput.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.