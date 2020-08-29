What 4 Key Witnesses Told CBI About Sushant’s Last Few Hours

According to Sawant, Sushant ate and was watching a film on his phone. Sawant called Sushant on his mobile phone which the actor didn't respond to and Sawant assumed he must have slept off.

Sawant woke up on 14 June at 5:30 am and went up to Sushant's room and found that the actor was already up, sitting in his bed. Sawant asked if he should bring him his tea. But Sushant refused tea and breakfast, according to Sawant.

Around 7 am, Keshav and Neeraj woke up.

Neeraj told the investigating agencies that he called out to Sushant Singh Rajput around 8 am to 8:15 am when Sushant asked for cold water. An hour later, Keshav went upstairs to the actor's room to give him pomegranate juice and coconut water and this was the lat time they saw him.

Keshav told the investigating agencies that when he went to ask Sushant what he would like for lunch, his door was locked which he thought was unusual.

He said he informed Sidharth Pithani, a creative art designer who was closest to Sushant Singh Rajput among all four. Sidharth Pithani would stay in the room opposite Sushant Singh Rajput's "when Rhea Chakraborty was not at home", the witnesses said.



Everyone was worried by this time, according to the witnesses, because Sushant Singh Rajput would only ever lock his room when Rhea Chakraborty was around. They thought he may have gone back to sleep.