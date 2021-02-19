We Got Shahrukh: Preity Teases SRK's Son Aryan at IPL Auction

Aryan filled in for his father Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders.

<p>Preity Zinta &amp; Aryan Khan at the IPL auction this year.</p>
Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) walked into the IPL 2021 Auction with the highest budget among all teams and made full use of that as they made some big-budget purchases such as Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), and Moises Henriques (Rs 4.2 crore). One of the highlights of the auction was when Punjab Kings won the bid for Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, teased Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan by saying, "We got Shahrukh". Aryan filled in for his father, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, at the auction.

How Cricketer Shahrukh Khan's Aunt Named Him After Actor SRK
In 2019, Shahrukh, the cricketer, had told Timesofindia.com how he would react if he met the actor. “If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling nervous at first but I won’t initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - ‘My name is Shah Rukh Khan’. Then I will also say – ‘My name is Shahrukh Khan too’. I would love to see his reaction".

