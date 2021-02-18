Watch: Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK Jump on the 'Pawri' Bandwagon

There seems to be no end to the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend, with celebrities jumping on the bandwagon. After Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor and filmmakers Raj & DK took to Instagram to post a hilarious video. Shahid and Raashi Khanna are all set to star in a web series helmed by Raj & DK.

In the video, Raj Nidimoru is seen panning the camera towards Shahid and Raashi first, and then to Krishna DK and his team, and then everyone dons their 'pawri' hats.

The filmmaker mentions, “Yeh mere stars hai, yeh hum hai, yaha pawri ho rahi hai (These are my stars, this is us and we are having a party)”. Shahid is seen dancing to and singing Honey Singh’s 'Party all night'.