Watch: Palash Sen's Message Asking Virat Kohli to Not Step Down Goes Viral
Sen's video was made after cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test Captain.
Singer-songwriter Palash Sen recently took to Twitter to share a video message. The video was made after cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test Captain.
In the 45-second video, Sen asks Kohli to reconsider his decision and think about the fans who love him. The singer also mentions BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and requests him to clear things out with Kohli.
“All is not well with Indian Cricket...Sourav da, you know better than me how to make things right.. And Virat, unbreak our hearts bro! Aise nahi yaar.. Haar Na Maan Na!” Palash Sen captioned the Twitter video.
The video went viral in no time, with social media users wishing that Kohli would listen to Sen. “Wish he could listen to us,” commented a user. “Same feeling sir,” replied another.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.