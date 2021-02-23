Watch: Kapil Sharma Snaps at Paps; They Object to Him Swearing
A video doing the rounds shows Kapil losing his cool at paps.
Comedian Kapil Sharma lost his cool at the paparazzi as they rushed to photograph him when he was exiting the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair. Videos that have surfaced on the internet shows the paps objecting to Sharma allegedly swearing at them.
“Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way),” Kapil Sharma is seen saying, adding, “Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You are misbehaving).”
In one of the clips, a man from Kapil’s team is seen speaking to the paparazzi, requesting them to delete the video. One photographer could be heard saying in Hindi, “He called us idiots, we will not delete it."
Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child. Kapil had also announced last month that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air since he wanted to spend some time with Ginni and the kids.
