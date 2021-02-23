Watch: Kapil Sharma Snaps at Paps; They Object to Him Swearing

Comedian Kapil Sharma lost his cool at the paparazzi as they rushed to photograph him when he was exiting the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair. Videos that have surfaced on the internet shows the paps objecting to Sharma allegedly swearing at them.

“Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way),” Kapil Sharma is seen saying, adding, “Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You are misbehaving).”