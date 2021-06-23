Watch: Kamal Haasan Surprises Fan Battling Brain Cancer

Saketh, a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan, was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and it was his wish to speak to the veteran actor. Knowing Saketh’s condition and his urge to have a conversation, Haasan agreed to talk to his fan.

Thanking Kamal Haasan for his gesture, Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who organized the call, wrote on her Instagram page: “AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN! OMG I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for…to make dreams true.. to help people ! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so positive... we are all so proud of him. Please pray for him.”