Watch: Chaos at Theatre During Trailer Launch of Pawan Kalyan Film

The trailer of Vakeel Saab was released at a few theatres in the Telugu states on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fans go berserk during trailer launch of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.</p></div>
i

Chaos erupted at a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as a large number of fans had gathered for the trailer launch of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab on Monday, 29 March.

The trailer was released in a few theatres in the Telugu states at around 4pm. A video released by ANI shows fans barging into a theatre, breaking the glass door in the process.

A number of Kalyan's fans also reached the designated theatres hours before, offering puja and coconuts at the actor's photo.

Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink.

Also Read

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Forms Alliance With BJP in Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Forms Alliance With BJP in Andhra Pradesh

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!