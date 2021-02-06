Was Nervous & Jittery the First Time I was Becoming a Mom: Kareena
Kareena, who is expecting her second child, speaks about her workout regime during pregnancy.
From flaunting washboard abs to showing off her baby bump Kareena Kapoor celebrates her body in every shape. Kareena is almost ready to welcome her second child. The actor is enjoying her pregnancy, while working and spending time with family. However, one thing that Kareena never misses is working out.
The Quint spoke to her after she did a photoshoot for the athleisure collection of the sports brand PUMA - Studio Line by PUMA. Kareena broke some pregnancy myths and revealed her prenatal workout regime.
How do you make sure you keep yourself active during pregnancy?
Kareena Kapoor: I have been doing a lot of yoga. I truly believe that it is the best way to stay fit. Pre-natal yoga is helping me power through my pregnancy. And of course, my professional engagements have kept me on my toes throughout.
People say every pregnancy is different. How has it been for you physically?
Kareena Kapoor: Even though you’ve been there and done that, your second pregnancy might carry an element of surprise. They say it’s a lot easier the second time, but that’s not always true. Of course, you are more experienced but the second pregnancy definitely differs physiologically from the first one. I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery the first time I was going to become a mother.
There are a lot of myths when it comes to pregnant women being active. Tell me two myths you want to break.
Kareena Kapoor: Oh, there are so many! The baby will get hurt if you work out during pregnancy or you can’t do yoga while pregnant. People also say that working out will make you feel exhausted or you can’t lift weights. But let me tell you none of these are true. Through my association with PUMA I really want to bust these pregnancy myths.
We saw you working and being busy throughout your pregnancy the last time also. Because of the lockdown how different was it this time?
Kareena Kapoor: You can’t deny that the pandemic ended up disrupting everyone’s life. It was more important than ever, for all of us, to be positive during such trying times. Of course, there were a few positives that came out of it. The renewed sense of community with people helping each other was the highlight. Also, I am glad I got to spend a lot of time with Saif and Taimur.
Post pregnancy women worry about getting back in shape. They can’t identify with their bodies. It's one of the reasons for postpartum depression also. Did you go through it?
Kareena Kapoor: I have always been a very positive person and like I said, one must always exercise. It’s very crucial for your physical and mental well- being. Post pregnancy, women go through a lot of changes- physically & mentally - and it can really affect them. My body also went through changes, but I was consistent with my workouts and followed a well-nourished diet plan.
Any tips for new mommies on accepting their bodies and working on it?
Kareena Kapoor: I am not an expert on this but I would really like to urge all the women to exercise regularly and eat healthy. Do not overeat, keep yourself busy and just enjoy this phase.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.