Was About to Call You Mitron but Stopped: Gulzar Takes Dig at Modi
In light of the raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the beginning of his speech, Gulzar said, “I was about to address you as 'Mitron'. But then I stopped.”
‘Mitron’ was once Modi’s favourite way of addressing crowds. It literally translates to ‘friends’. Modi is commonly associated with the word.
Gulzar was speaking at a literature awards function organised by the media house Amar Ujala. While speaking at the event, Gulzar recalled an incident when Yashwant Vyas, the group editorial advisor of Amar Ujala came to meet Gulzar. "I was scared", said the director of Aandhi and Maachis.
During the same event, he also said that he feared people from Delhi these days as no one knows “what laws they can bring.”
Amid the anti-CAA protests that have gained ground in the past couple of weeks, many Bollywood celebrities have spoken out about the issue. Most recently, Akshay Kumar, while speaking to the media on the day of the release of his film Good Newwz, said that he did not like violence.
“I don’t like violence. Whether any side left side or right side, just don’t do violence. Don’t destroy property, don’t do that, be away from violence. Whatever you want to say to each other do it with positivity, talk to each other, stop violence. Just do not destroy anybody’s property, nobody should do that.”Akshay Kumar
Ajay Devgn, who is currently prepping for his upcoming period drama Tanhaji, said that it was risky for someone like him to comment on a political situation as the producer’s money was at stake. He further added that,
(With inputs from PTI)
