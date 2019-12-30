Was About to Call You Mitron but Stopped: Gulzar Takes Dig at Modi

In light of the raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the beginning of his speech, Gulzar said, “I was about to address you as 'Mitron'. But then I stopped.”

‘Mitron’ was once Modi’s favourite way of addressing crowds. It literally translates to ‘friends’. Modi is commonly associated with the word.