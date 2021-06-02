Wajid Khan Death Anniversary: Wife Kamalrukh & Sajid Post Tributes
Wajid Khan passed away on 1 June 2020.
Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, passed away 1 June 2020. To mark his one year death anniversary, wife Kamalrukh Khan and brother Sajid Khan posted heartfelt tributes on social media.
Kamalrukh shared a series of pictures featuring the duo and their children Arshi an Hrehaan. She penned a tribute which read, "It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness."
"I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan - through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity," she wrote.
On her story, she reshared Instagram stories posted by their daughter Arshi remembering her father. "It's been a year already!! Time passes by so strangely. I think of you everyday. I miss you every time I see the number 7 or hear a song I know you'd like. I love you and I hope you've found peace. Always in my mind and heart."
She'd also shared a note she'd written the day Wajid passed away.
Sajid Khan also took to Instagram to share a clip from their trip to the US. In the video, Wajid can be seen interacting with fans and dancing in his seat to the Punjabi song playing the car. "Tum kya gaye tumhare jaatehi jeene ka mazaa bhi chala gaya :: miss u mere bhai wajid u always," he wrote in the caption.
Wajid's family had confirmed the news of his passing through an official statement that read, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."
Sajid-Wajid first scored music in Bollywood in 1998 with Salman Khan's film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. After that, they continued to compose music for several films including Wanted, Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, and Tezz. After Wajid's death, Sajid marked his debut as a solo composer in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
