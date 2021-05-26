Waheeda & Helen Upset After Andaman Pics Went Viral: Asha Parekh

Veteran actor Asha Parekh has said that Waheeda Rehman, Helen and see were very upset after their Andaman vacation photos went viral. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Parekh said, "The photographs are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans, just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (Anyone can click photos nowadays without even asking for permission".