Vishal, Shekhar Clarify as Fans Get Upset About 'Deedar De' Remix

Music composers Vishal and Shekhar have issued a clarification about the 'Deedar De' remix after people on Twitter started criticising them for ruining the OG song. The new version features in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, while the original one was part of Anubhav Sinha's Dus.

Taking on Twitter, Vishal and Shekhar said they are not behind the remix. They also thanked the makers of Chhalaang for crediting them for the original song and wished them luck.