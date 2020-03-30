Virat-Anushka Donate to PM-CARES And Maharshtra CM’s Relief Fund

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have pledged to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Anushka took to Instagram and Twitter to share the development. The couple has not mentioned the amount that will be donated towards either of the relief funds.

The PM-CARES Fund is aimed at collecting money to provide for any disaster that might unfold in the future. The Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, christened by Uddhav Thackeray, is aimed at providing relief against the coronavirus pandemic, which although curable, is lethal and on a steady rise in the country.