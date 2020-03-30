Virat-Anushka Donate to PM-CARES And Maharshtra CM’s Relief Fund
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have pledged to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Anushka took to Instagram and Twitter to share the development. The couple has not mentioned the amount that will be donated towards either of the relief funds.
The PM-CARES Fund is aimed at collecting money to provide for any disaster that might unfold in the future. The Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, christened by Uddhav Thackeray, is aimed at providing relief against the coronavirus pandemic, which although curable, is lethal and on a steady rise in the country.
It was the couple who took to social media and reminded people the importance of the 21-day lockdown, which is now being observed throughout the country. They uploaded a video and encouraged people to follow guidelines and refrain from believing hearsay.
In a separate video posted earlier, Anushka and Virat had stressed on the impotratnce of self-quarantine and social distancing. This, they said, is an effective way to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The caption to this video reads: “Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”
