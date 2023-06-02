ADVERTISEMENT

Viral: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted at a Cafe In London

Anushka Sharma is vacationing in London with husband Virat Kohli.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are currently in London and were spotted at a cafe in the city. Virat will be playing the World Test Championship final against Australia.

A few photos from their day out in London seems to have gone viral on the internet. The gorgeous duo were seen at a cute cafe. Anushka opted for a long trench coat while Virat wore a demin jacket.

Take a look at the pictures here:

A video is also circulating on the internet from their day out.

Anushka came to London after attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet with her fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. 

Take a look at those pictures:

Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which is based on a real-life story.

