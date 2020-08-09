Vijay Varma on How He Lost Out on a Role in Sacred Games
The actor also lost out on '3 Idiots'.
Actor Vijay Varma rose to popularity after his performance in Gully Boy and the Netflix series She. However, the actor admitted to facing a lot of rejections in Mumbai when he started acting, including Sacred Games.
In an interview to Mid-Day, Vijay said that he was almost finalised for a role in the Netflix series, before director Anurag Kashyap changed his mind about Vijay.
"They had locked me for one of the parts, one of the significant parts, and Netflix and Mukesh (Chhabra), and everyone had zeroed in, but Anurag changed his mind last minute and he threw me out."Vijay Varma
He also added that Rajkummar Rao was eventually finalised for Love, Sex Aur Dhokha after he, too had auditioned for the part. "One of the earlier, first rejections I faced in Mumbai long back was when they were trying to make 3 idiots with new boys. I met Hirani saab (Rajkumar Hirani), but then they found some incredible, powerful actors and it was no longer a film with new boys," he added.
