Vijay Sethupathi Apologises for Cutting Birthday Cake with Sword
Vijay Sethupathi took to social media to apologise for cutting his birthday cake with a sword amid controversy.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently got into trouble for cutting his birthday cake with a 'sword'. The actor celebrated his birthday on the sets of an upcoming film. Director Ponram and his team arranged a special cake, which Vijay is seen cutting with a sword. The photo went viral on social media, with many expressing discontent. Vijay then took to Twitter to apologise for the same and promised to be more careful in future.
The actor's statement, translated from Tamil, reads, "My heartfelt thanks to film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. From hereon, I will be careful. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action."
In the past, the Chennai Police have arrested local goons for cutting their birthday cakes with a sword.
Recently, Vijay Sethipathi received an overwhelming response for Master. It released on 13th January and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
