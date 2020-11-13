To Ostracise Me Even Before Investigation is Shocking: Vijay Raaz

Raaz added that people jump to conclusions even before hearing the other side of the story. "It doesn't matter what the outcome is. People are quick to make judgements and it taints your life. I have been pronounced guilty even before the probe and my livelihood has also been affected. Does that not make me the victim. My family also has to face the society", the actor told the publication.

On 3 November, Vijay Raaz was arrested after a crew member filed a molestation case against him. Following this incident, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was set up by Sherni director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra to probe the matter, reported mid-day.

Vijay Raaz was shooting for the Vidya Balan-led film when the alleged incident took place, police officials said.

