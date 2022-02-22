Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

He didn’t mention any other details in the social media post but fans have been sharing reports about their rumoured wedding under the tweet.

Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Both stars have also been working on their Bollywood debut films. Deverakonda will make his debut with Liger which also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson.

Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and also bagged her second Bollywood project before the film’s release. She stars in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan.