Complaint Filed Against Vicky Kaushal In Indore for Using Vehicle Number In Film

A resident of Indore has filed a police complaint against actor Vicky Kaushal for allegedly illegally using his two-wheeler's number plate in an upcoming film. Jai Singh Yadav filed the complaint after Vicky was spotted in photos on social media riding a bike on the streets of Indore with co-star Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming untitled film.

Jai alleged that the vehicle number on Vicky's bike in the film was his and that it could not be used without his permission.