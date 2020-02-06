Vicky to Learn Martial Arts for ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’

Vicky Kaushal will be reuniting with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar for an action-based superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film will go on floors by year-end, once the shoot for Takht is wrapped up. According to a report, Vicky Kaushal will undergo prep for the action sequences in the film.

He will be training in mixed martial arts, with a focus on Jujutsu and Krav Maga. He has also learnt horse riding for Takht, which will also come in use for the film. The actor will also have to gain weight for the film and will go up to 105-110 kg.

Earlier, Aditya Dhar had revealed that Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand and Namibia had been shortlisted as the locations for the film, while the female lead is yet to be finalised.

“Ashwatthama is one of the most powerful and mysterious characters from the Mahabharata. In comparison to other warriors like Arjuna and Karna, not much is written about him in various versions of the epic,” he added.