Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif to Have a Court Marriage Next Week: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly get married next week. A recent report by Bollywood Life stated that the couple will have a court marriage next week in Mumbai before they fly to Rajasthan for the festivities. "Before their wedding rituals, Vicky and Katrina will get married in Mumbai", a source told the publication. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in December at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Another report stated that Katrina and Vicky will have a 'no-phone' policy at their wedding. A source told India Today, "It's a big day for both of them, so it's obvious that they are going to ensure that photos and videos aren't leaked on social media. Both Vicky and Katrina are hands-on with the wedding preparation, and there is an elaborate team put in place to ensure privacy and security."