Vicky Kaushal Quashes Rumours of Violating the Lockdown

Vicky Kaushal cleared the air on rumours suggesting that he was caught by the police for violating the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the actor said that he hasn’t stepped out of his house and requested people to not pay heed to rumours.

“There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice,” Vicky tweeted.