Vicky Kaushal Quashes Rumours of Violating the Lockdown
Vicky Kaushal cleared the air on rumours suggesting that he was caught by the police for violating the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the actor said that he hasn’t stepped out of his house and requested people to not pay heed to rumours.
“There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice,” Vicky tweeted.
Recently, Vicky starred in a music video titled ‘Muskurayega India’ by singer-composer Vishal Mishra. It featured scores of actors from the Hindi Film Industry. It documents the fight Indians put up against coronavirus ever since it has made inroads into the country.
The song’s video features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Tapsee Pannu, Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Raj Kumar Rao. Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Pandey. RJ Malishka and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, too, appear in the video.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
