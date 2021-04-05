Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar Test COVID-19 Positive

They informed that they have isolated at home.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to inform that they have tested COVID-19 positive. "Inspite of all care and precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to get immediately tested. Take care and stay safe", Vicky wrote.

Bhumi, on the other hand, wrote that she got tested after having mild symptoms. She also requested all who came in contact with her to get tested. "Am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals", she wrote.

The actor urged everyone not to take the situation lightly. "Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour".

