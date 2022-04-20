Veteran Filmmaker T Rama Rao Passes Away; Anupam Kher & Others Express Grief
Rama Rao passed away on the early hours of 20 April.
Acclaimed director and producer Tatineni Rama Rao passed away in the early hours of 20 April. He was a renowned actor who had worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, NTR, Rajinikanth and many leading actors in India. As per reports, he was admitted to a hospital due to age-related ailments and passed away at the age of 83. Rama Rao's family informed the news of his demise with a statement. His final rites will take place on Wednesday, 20 April, evening.
His family members released a statement. It reads, "With great sadness, we inform that our beloved Tatineni Rama Rao has left for his heavenly abode at the early hours of April 20, 2022. May he be remembered by wife Tatineni Jayashree and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, Ajay and family."
Anupam Kher also reacted to the demise of the veteran director and producer. Saying, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!”
Balakrishna also took to social media to issue a statement. The veteran filmmaker is survived by his wife Tatineni Jayashree, and children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, Ajay and other family members. Some of his most noteworthy films are Jeevana Tarangalu, Pandani Jeevitham, Andhaa Kanoon, Nache Mayuri, Muqabla, Illalu and Yamagola among others.
