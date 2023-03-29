ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Artist Vivian Sundaram Dies at 79

Vivian Sundaram breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on 29 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Veteran Artist Vivian Sundaram Dies at 79
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran artist Vivian Sundaram passed away at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday, 29 March. He was 79. Sundaram was admitted to the hospital earlier in March, following a brain haemorrhage.

He is survived by his wife, curator and art historian Geeta Kapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram was born in Shimla in 1943 and studied painting at MS University, Baroda. Later, he attended London's Slade School, where he met RB Kitaj, who influenced his interest in British pop art. His demonstrations against US imperialism, capitalism, and consumerism, as well as the political meetings he attended, left a lasting impression on his admirers.

Also Read

Innocent, Veteran Malayalam Actor and Former Politician, Passes Away at 75

Innocent, Veteran Malayalam Actor and Former Politician, Passes Away at 75

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vivian Sundaram 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×