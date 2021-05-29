Varun, Kiara Mourn Demise of Indoo Ki Jawani Producer Ryan Stephen
Ryan Stephen reportedly passed away due to COVID.
Ryan Stephen, co-founder of the production house Electric Apples Entertainment, reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday. Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan and other celebs mourned Ryan's demise.
Kiara, who worked with Ryan Stephen on her last film Indoo Ki Jawani, shared a photo of him on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon."
"Dearest, kindest most beautiful soul. Can't believe you are gone... Until we meet again", Dia wrote on Instagram.
Here's how other celebs paid their tributes:
Ryan Stephen began his career as a club reporter with a film magazine. Over the years he worked with publications such as Showtime and Stardust.
He collaborated with TV channels such as MTV, Zoom, Zee and 9XM for various work and for a brief period, worked as a PR representative for movies like Jism, Paap, Rog and LOC.
