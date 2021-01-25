Varun Dhawan Shares Photos From His Haldi Ceremony
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on 24 January.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on 24 January. Varun took to social media on Sunday to share pictures from the function, wherein he and Natasha can be seen taking the pheras.
The actor has kept the excitement of his wedding going by sharing photos on Instagram. The latest are from his haldi ceremony. "Haldi done right", Varun captioned the pics.
One of the photos shows Varun posing after his haldi. The other has him smiling with his gang.
According to reports not more than 50 guests attended the wedding and some of the guests from the film industry at the venue included filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra. Other friends such as Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Chowdry were reportedly attending the function virtually from their homes. There was reportedly a strict no-photos policy at the wedding that all the guests had to comply with.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.