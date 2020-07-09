Varun Dhawan Lends a Helping Hand to 200 Background Dancers

Bollywood celebrities have recently been extending help to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of daily wage workers working in the film and television industry have lost their livelihoods due to the country wide lockdown.

Varun Dhawan, too has now extended support to around 200 background dancers, reports Times of India. Raj Surani, a former Bollywood dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, told the publication, “Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems."

Varun will be transferring the money directly into their bank accounts. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor, who had been a background dancer himself, helped 40 dancers financially. He, along with Raj Surani, shortlisted dancers from the day he started out in the industry and those who had worked with him in various songs over the years.