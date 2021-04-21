Varun Dhawan Called Out for 'Tone Deaf' B'day Tweet; Deletes It

The actor was called out for posting this amidst a raging pandemic.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varun Dhawan has been called out for a tone-deaf tweet.</p></div>
Actor Varun Dhawan has deleted a fan-made graphic featuring him after he was called out for posting it amidst a disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Some social media users also criticised the actor for not amplifying tweets calling for urgent help as India grapples with shortage of hospital beds, medicines and vaccines.

The graphic, ostensibly a 'common DP' to commemorate Varun's birthday on 24 April, featured him in various onscreen avatars, and came bearing the message, "Donate plasma, save lives."

Twitter users pointed out the strange timing of the post, which came when the social media platform was flooded with cries for help.

Following the criticism Varun tweeted, "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now".

People extended support to the actor and requested him to use his influence and the platform to help those in need.

A number of Bollywood celebrities have also been called out for posting their holiday pics when people are in acute distress. Speaking to The Quint Shruti Haasan had said, "I personally didn't feel it's the time to go mask-less in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone, for some people much more. So I think gratitude and being thankful for your privilege is what is most important now versus throwing your privilege on people's faces. That's what I think".

