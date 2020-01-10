Varun Backs Deepika, Says ‘Boycott Chhapaak’ Is a Tactic to Scare
Deepika Padukone earned a lot of praise from Bollywood after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand with the students who were attacked on 5 January. However, a hashtag on Twitter, #BoycottChhapaak, started trending immediately after that. Now, Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Deepika, saying that threatening to ‘boycott’ someone is a scare tactic.
Speaking to NDTV, Varun said that the ‘boycott’ word was used in Dilwale, wherein he worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and even during Padmaavat. “These are just tactics to scare people. I was the assistant for My Name is Khan, and a section of people threatened to boycott that film too,” Varun said.
He also added that because actors are always under the public glare, it’s easy to hurt them where it hurts. “These tactics prevent businessmen from expressing their opinions because they fear their projects will be hurt.”
Earlier, Varun had also condemned the attack on JNU students, saying
“But the police will investigate it. As an Indian, I have full faith in the police and judiciary. I hope those involved in this incident get severe punishment as soon as possible,” he said. “It is easy to sit here and say whether this or that man is wrong.”
While celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Zeeshan Ayyub and Richa Chadha have been vocal about their criticism of the government and the Citizenship Amendment Act, Varun claimed he wasn’t aware of what members of the film fraternity were saying on social media. “I am not going to get into what people are saying on Twitter on this issue. I have been promoting my film for the past three days and have not read statements of these people,” he said.
