Varun Backs Deepika, Says ‘Boycott Chhapaak’ Is a Tactic to Scare

Deepika Padukone earned a lot of praise from Bollywood after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand with the students who were attacked on 5 January. However, a hashtag on Twitter, #BoycottChhapaak, started trending immediately after that. Now, Varun Dhawan has come out in support of Deepika, saying that threatening to ‘boycott’ someone is a scare tactic.

Speaking to NDTV, Varun said that the ‘boycott’ word was used in Dilwale, wherein he worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and even during Padmaavat. “These are just tactics to scare people. I was the assistant for My Name is Khan, and a section of people threatened to boycott that film too,” Varun said.